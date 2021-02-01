7-Eleven has turned its 'luxury' store in Texas into a PlayStation 5 gaming experience that can be booked on Airbnb — see inside

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

7-Eleven is turning its new Evolution Store in Texas into a PlayStation 5 gaming experience.

The two $US11 one-night stays can be booked on Airbnb starting February 1.

Like any 7-Eleven store, the stay will come decked out with variety of snacks and beverages.

If you’re a gamer who’s been looking for a safe getaway during COVID-19, maybe this will peak your interest: 7-Eleven is Airbnb-ing overnight stays at its new “luxury” 7-Eleven Evolution Store that’s been upgraded with a gaming setup.

The 7-Eleven Evolution Stores are intended to be an “experiential testing ground” for customers to try the brand’s latest treats. But this time, the convenience store is putting a spin on the “experiential” label by turning its new Texas location into a gamer’s paradise filled with snacks, beverages, lounge chairs, and a PlayStation5.



“We can’t wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7â€’Eleven,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president and CMO, said in a statement.

This latest Texas storefront is one of six Evolution stores across the US. Other locations currently include Washington, DC, San Diego, and Dallas.

But if you’re eager to visit and there’s none near you, just be patient. According to a news release from November 2020, 7-Eleven will be announcing more Evolution stores this year.

The unique Airbnb listing will open on February 1 for two stays on February 26 and 28. The stay will also be hosted remotely by Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Keep scrolling to see inside:

7-Eleven will be making its two $US11 one-night stays available for two Dallas County, Texas-based residents from the same household per stay.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

The inside of the store looks unrecognizable compared to other 7-Eleven stores. This is because of the listing’s “game pod,” which includes a TV, lounge seating, a PlayStation 5 console, games, accessories, and Dualsense controllers.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

The upgraded 7-Eleven storefront capitalises on the popularity of the Playstation 5, which recently had the biggest launch month in US gaming hardware platform history.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

Guests will also get a one-hour Twitch session with gamer Faze Temperrr.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

Unlike most Airbnbs, the 7-Eleven store won’t have a bed. Instead, the two guests can sleep on two reclining lounge chairs topped with blankets and pillows, according to the Airbnb listing.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

For extra comfort, the store will also provide its guests with slippers and robes.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

Like any 7-Eleven, the Airbnb stay will come stocked with drinks and snacks.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

This includes a Slurpee station, tacos from the Laredo Taco Company, and Doritos, to name a few options.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

In order to make the experience COVID-19 friendly, professionals will clean the store before guests arrive. Guests will also undergo a health screening and will be provided with PPE and sanitizer.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

When the gamers aren’t eating and drinking, they will have to wear masks and social distance from any on-site workers, which include a “certified COVID-19 compliance officer,” a concierge, and security.

7-Eleven A look inside the 7-Eleven gaming experience on Airbnb.

