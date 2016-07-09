7-Eleven is giving away Slurpees next week -- here's how you can get up to 12 free of charge

7-Eleven is going on a Slurpee giveaway spree.

On Monday July, 11 (or 7/11), 7-Eleven is offering free small Slurpees across the United States, the company has announced.

7-Eleven customers can pick up their one free drink at any participating location nationwide from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

“7-Eleven Day,” celebrated on July 11, has become an annual opportunity for 7-Eleven to give away free food and drinks.

This year, Slurpee super-fans can attempt to get an extra 11 free Slurpees, if they buy seven Slurpees between June 12 and June 18 and scan the 7-Eleven mobile app. The 11 free Slurpee coupons will be uploaded to the Scan and Save section of the app, and must be redeemed by August 31.

As an added treat to celebrate the Slurpee’s 50th birthday, the chain is offering a new Birthday Cake-flavored Slurpee. 7-Eleven will also be serving the new Sour Patch Redberry Slurpee.

In other Slurpee-related festivities, 7-Eleven will be selling limited-edition Slurpee snacks and products, including a Birthday Cake Slurpee doughnut, Slurpee-flavored cotton candy and marshmallow pops, and Slurpee-flavored ChapStick.

7-Eleven launched the Slurpee in 1966, when an employee partially froze some sodas to the point of slush, according to company lore. Since then, 7-Eleven reports that more than 7.2 billion Slurpees have been sold around the world.

