7-Eleven is debuting a Slurpee doughnut

7-Eleven is adding a new doughnut to the menu.

The Wild Cherry Slurpee Doughnut is a cake doughnut with wild cherry-flavored icing, covered in sugar crystals that Brand Eating theorizes are intended to give the treat an “ice-like crunch.” The inside of the doughnut is speckled with bits of pink colouring.

The doughnut costs 99 cents, and is debuting in celebration of 7-Eleven’s BYO Cup Day, a two-day promotion on March 18 and 19.

As a part of the promotion, customers can pour Slurpees into everything from mixing bowls to tea pots — to trash cans and inflatable pool are banned. All drinks will cost $1.50, regardless of the size of the container.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.