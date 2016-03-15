7-Eleven has a ridiculous promotion for Slurpee fans

7-Eleven is letting customers bring their own cups from home to fill with Slurpees for a two-day promotion on March 18 and 19.

The promotion will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Mixing bowls, plastic hats, and tea pots are among the eligible kinds of Slurpee vessels during the promotion, according to the convenience store chain.

Trash cans and inflatable pools will not be accepted, however.

The cup “must fit upright through an in-store display with a 10-inch-diameter hole,” the company says.

The drink will cost $1.50, regardless of the size of the container. This is about the cost of a medium Slurpee.

Here’s a picture of the in-store display:

