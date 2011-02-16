7 Easy Ways To Integrate Google Apps

Why should you bother updating and cleaning out your Google Contacts? Because once you get through the tedium of adding in friends and important contacts' birthdays, you can head into your Calendar settings and check the box to the right of 'Contacts' Birthdays and Events,' so that you'll always know when to send a card, email, or quick mention. It's a lot more reliable than hoping you see the notification in Facebook. (Thanks for the tip, timepiece!)