Celebrate World Cocktail Day with these 7 recipes that will spice up any happy hour

Michter’s Distillery You can make these easy cocktails with at-home tools.

Although your local bar may be closed this year, you can still celebrate World Cocktail Day from home with these signature cocktail recipes.

Some cocktails require only two or three ingredients, while others allow you to flex your mixology skills with fruity add-ins.

Regardless of whether your go-to is a zesty margarita or a tasteful whiskey highball, these 7 drinks are sure to meet your happy hour needs.

World Cocktail Day – a bit of a boozy birthday celebration – marks the anniversary of the first published definition of a cocktail in 1806.

Although it falls during lockdown this year, that’s no reason to dampen your celebratory mood. With spirits of all sorts and sizes that can be delivered right to your door, it’s the perfect time to try your hand at cocktail-making, and maybe add mixologist” to your post-quarantine resume.

Maggie Kimberl Maggie Kimberl.

And you can do it with ingredients and tools you already have. Maggie Kimberl, an expert bourbon mixologist, says as long as you find balance, your cocktails can include just about anything.

“When you’re going to make a cocktail at home, the most important thing is balance,” she said. “Balance the sugar content, the sweet and sour. You don’t want to do it too far on any end.”

Even if you don’t have bar tools, you can improvise: A mason jar, a clean cocktail shaker, a good spoon, and ice allows you to do just about anything.

So from classic whiskey concoctions to margaritas with a twist, here are seven cocktail recipes you can try out this World Cocktail Day.

1. Hibiscus Ginger Margarita

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Hibiscus Ginger Margarita.

If you like something fruity, try this margarita from Miami-based eatery Bodega Taqueria y Tequila that is with flavours of hibiscus, orange, and lime.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Casamigos Tequila

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. Combier Orange Liqueur

1/2 oz. hibiscus cordial

Raspberries for garnish

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients vigorously in a cocktail shaker with ice Double strain with a standard strainer and a fine mesh strainer Serve in a rocks glass over ice Garnish with raspberries

2. Pineapple Chilli Margarita

Courtesy of Camarena Tequila Camarena Pineapple Chilli Margarita.

If a little bit spicy, a little bit sweet is more your style, try this margarita from Chris Chamberlain of Camarena Tequila that features muddled pineapple and swaps out a salt rim for a mix of chilli powder and sugar.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Camarena Reposado

3/4 oz. simple syrup or agave nectar

3/4 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. triple sec

3 muddled pineapple chunks

Pinch of chilli powder and sugar

Rosemary sprig, to garnish

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously Rub lip of glass in chilli mixture Strain mixture into a glass over ice Garnish with rosemary sprig

3. Tom Collins

Courtesy of Max Nussbaum Tom Collins.

This classic cocktail from Brooklyn-based mixologist Max Nussbaum is bubbly, refreshing, and requires only four ingredients

Ingredients:

2 oz. gin

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Soda water

Lemon wheel to garnish

Instructions:

Mix gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a tall glass

Fill glass with ice, top with soda water

Garnish with lemon wheel

4. Whisky Highball

Photo by Gabi Porter Suntory Toki Whisky Highball.

Looking for something more low-effort? Make a “highball,” which is a cocktail made simply from any spirit, poured over ice, and topped with a carbonated beverage. This can be a rum and Coke, gin and tonic, or Scotch and soda.

Try this traditional recipe from Japanese distiller The House of Suntory, featuring their Suntory Toki Whisky.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Suntory Toki Whisky

6 oz. soda water

Citrus slice or shiso leaf to garnish

Instructions:

Pour whisky over ice in a tall glass

Add chilled soda water

Garnish with shiso leaf or citrus slice

5. Cinco de Derby

G.H. Mumm Cinco de Derby.

If you’re looking for a combination of holidays to celebrate this World Cocktail Day, why not try a novel Cinco de Derby, which combines tequila and champagne for a holiday surprise.

Ingredients:

2 oz. G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Champagne

1.5 oz. Avion Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz. blackberry cinnamon syrup (1 cup water, 1 pack blueberries, 2 cinnamon sticks, 1 cup sugar)

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

Instructions:

Make blackberry cinnamon syrup: Combine one cup of water, one pack of blackberries, and two cinnamon sticks broken up in a small saucepan. Warm the ingredients on medium heat until the blackberries start to split and release juice. Add one cup of sugar and gently stir to dissolve. Allow the syrup to cool down, then strain out the solids. Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, and fill with ice Shake to chill and strain into a rocks glass over ice Top with G.H. Mumm Champagne (available on Drinks & Co) Garnish with fresh mint, lime, and fresh grated cinnamon

6. Summer’s End

Elliott Clark of @Apartment_Bartender Clark’s Summer’s End.

A Summer’s End to start the summer with? Elliot Clark shares his drink, home, and lifestyle tips to over 63,000 Instagram followers. Here’s what he shared with Business Insider.

Ingredients:

3 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

1.5 oz. of Scotch whiskey

1/2 oz. of overproof rum

1 oz. of grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. of fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. of Velvet Falernum

1/2 oz. of Demerara syrup

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Double strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass, and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

7. La Conga Blicoti

Frapin La Conga Blicoti.

A Josephine-Baker inspired drink, this cocktail from Instagram influencer Hannah Chamberlain brings you to the tropics.

Ingredients:

2 parts Frapin 1270

1 part lime

1/2 part Giffard Banane du Brasil

1/2 part Demerara syrup

Banana chips and/or tropical flower for garnish

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients (other than the garnish) Double strain them into a coupe Garnish

