7 Disgusting Infections You Can Catch If You Don't Wash Your Hands Enough In The Office

Bus handrails, elevator buttons, ATM keypads, money and handshakes. These are the things our hands come in contact with on a daily basis — most of us before we even sit down to work in the morning.

Despite people becoming increasingly vigilant in protecting themselves from germs, using portable hand sanitisers and owning more household disinfectants than there is use for, are we physically washing our hands enough?

New research by professor of environmental microbiology at the University of Arizona Charles Gerba, aka “Dr Germ”, found 80% of infections are spread by touch.

This same study found only 17% of Americans wash their hands after shaking hands and a staggering 51% only wash them after sneezing or coughing.

With these stats in mind, here are the worst germ-contaminated places according to Gerba and the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Microwave buttons: 214 bacteria/square inch.



Water fountain buttons: 300 bacteria/square inch.



Garbage bin: 411 bacteria/square inch.



Computer keyboard: 3,925 bacteria/square inch.



Office phone: 25,127 bacteria/square inch.



Elevator buttons: millions bacteria/square inch.



While — surprisingly — the toilet seat has only 49 bacteria/square inch.

Now that you are completely repulsed by the thought of answering your next phone call or email, here is what you can catch if you don’t wash your hands after coming into contact with these things.

Luckily, Gerba’s study also found that when office workers were told to clean their desks with disinfecting wipes, bacterial levels were reduced by 99%.

Get cleaning!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.