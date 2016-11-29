7 details you may have missed on episode 9 of 'Westworld'

The second to last episode of season 1 of “Westworld” had some big reveals for fans and hinted towards an even bigger reveal in the finale. There were several throwbacks to some scenes in the premiere and even a subtle reference to a popular Michael Crichton film that you might not have even noticed. Here’s a look at some of the details you may have missed in episode 9.

