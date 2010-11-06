Avoid The 7 Deadly Web Design Sins

'Whether or not the site is designed elegantly, what really matters to me is whether the navigation is intuitive, and whether the information is organised well. Design, for as much time as we spend on it, if it's all about the visual elements, that can quickly get someone out of that site. I always try to focus on making sure the information makes sense before putting mouse on screen. Plan ahead. Get the answers before laying anything down.

'Get together with your project manager and design team, and get all the info from the client before start designing. It's also important to get the navigation in front of people to make sure everyone can get that information quickly. Be constantly testing. Only then should you build the beautiful elements, the design of the site, around that. If that's not there the site can be considered a failure. '

-Andres Orrego, associate creative director ofChowder Inc. in New York