12 Dead, 31 Wounded In Texas Shooting

Story of the afternoon:
CNN: Eleven people plus a gunman were killed and 31 were wounded after the gunman opened fire at Fort Hood in Texas on Thursday, a Fort Hood spokesman said.
The gunman was a soldier, and two other soldiers have been detained as suspects, said the spokesman, Lt. Gen. Bob Cone.
Cone said more than one shooter may have been involved.
