7 Creative Uses For Alka-Seltzer

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

One of the most common household products — Alka-Seltzer — is a multipurpose item that’s very handy when it comes to cleaning your home. It definitely has uses beyond curing your indigestion and heartburn ailments.Here are a couple of cool uses for the fizzy tablets:



Burnt bits: If you have some burnt food stuck to your cookware, particularly glass ones, and you can’t seem to get it off no matter how much you scrub, try using Alka-Seltzer to remove the particles. Fill the cookware up with hot water and drop five tablets into it and let it sit for an hour.

Toilet: Clean your toilet by adding two Alka-Seltzer tablets to the water and wait for it to stop fizzing before scrubbing it with a toilet brush.

Unclog the drain: Did your sink or bathtub clog up again? Drop four tablets down the hole and pour a cup of vinegar over them. Let it stand for a while before flushing it with boiling hot water for five minutes.

Clean vessels: You may have a certain vessel-like object such as a vase or toothbrush holder that’s hard to clean. Put two Alka-Seltzer tablets into it and fill it up with water.

Polish jewelry: Put two tablets in a bowl full of water and soak your jewelry in there. Wait for a few minutes and your jewelry will seem like new again.

Clean coffeemaker: Put two to three tablets in the water and run a cycle after the tablets have dissolved. Run another cycle with fresh water, so no Alka-Seltzer residue is left in your machine.

Whiten clothes and linen: Soak your white clothes or linen in warm water and two Alka-Seltzer tablets for 30 minutes to whiten them.

DON’T MISS: 22 Insane Moments From TLC’s ‘Extreme Couponing’>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.