7 Crazy Hollywood Concoctions That Actually Exist

Hollywood has come up with some pretty cool, futuristic inventions. Batman can scale walls, Tom Cruise can control screens with his hands in Minority Report, and space people use jet packs.Well, the future is here. Many of these sci-fi inventions have been made by inventors.



This article was originally published on Inc.com and has been republished with permission.

Taking off Hollywood Concept:

Professor John Robin's jetpack in Lost in Space Real-Life Innovation:

The Martin Jetpack by Martin Aircraft Mind Games Hollywood Concept:

Alien brain-wave communication in Battle: Los Angeles Real-Life Innovation:

The MindSet brain-wave interface by NeuroSky Look, no hands! Hollywood Concept:

The gesture-controlled computer in Minority Report Real-Life Innovation:

The g-speak Spatial Operating Environment by Oblong Industries Going Up Hollywood Concept:

The grapple gun Batman uses to scale buildings Real-Life Innovation:

The Atlas Power Ascender by Atlas Devices Say Cheese Hollywood Concept:

The iris recognition device in The Simpsons Movie Real-Life Innovation:

The InSight VM by AOptix Do you read me? Hollywood Concept:

The personal communicator badges worn by the Star Trek crew Real-Life Innovation:

The B2000 communication badge by Vocera Alone at last Hollywood Concept:

The underwater convertible James Bond uses to elude a Russian assassin in The Spy Who Loved Me Real-Life Innovation:

The sQuba by Rinspeed For more unbelievable inventions, check out: 15 Groundbreaking Inventions of 2010 >>

