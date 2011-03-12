7 Crazy Hollywood Concoctions That Actually Exist

Photo: Flickr
Hollywood has come up with some pretty cool, futuristic inventions. Batman can scale walls, Tom Cruise can control screens with his hands in Minority Report, and space people use jet packs.Well, the future is here. Many of these sci-fi inventions have been made by inventors.
Here are 7 Hollywood concepts that are real products >>
This article was originally published on Inc.com and has been republished with permission.
Hollywood Concept:
Professor John Robin's jetpack in Lost in Space
Real-Life Innovation:
The Martin Jetpack by Martin Aircraft
Hollywood Concept:
Alien brain-wave communication in Battle: Los Angeles
Real-Life Innovation:
The MindSet brain-wave interface by NeuroSky
Hollywood Concept:
The gesture-controlled computer in Minority Report
Real-Life Innovation:
The g-speak Spatial Operating Environment by Oblong Industries
Hollywood Concept:
The grapple gun Batman uses to scale buildings
Real-Life Innovation:
The Atlas Power Ascender by Atlas Devices
Hollywood Concept:
The iris recognition device in The Simpsons Movie
Real-Life Innovation:
The InSight VM by AOptix
Hollywood Concept:
The personal communicator badges worn by the Star Trek crew
Real-Life Innovation:
The B2000 communication badge by Vocera
Hollywood Concept:
The underwater convertible James Bond uses to elude a Russian assassin in The Spy Who Loved Me
Real-Life Innovation:
The sQuba by Rinspeed
