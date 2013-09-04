7 Crazy Facts About The $US75 Million Mansion Calvin Klein Is Building In The Hamptons

After five years of construction, designer Calvin Klein’s minimalist mansion in Southampton, NY is nearly complete.

The home, on a 10-acre oceanfront lot on Meadow Lane, cost some $US75 million to build, including the price of the land.

The New York Times Jacob Bernstein delved into the property in this weekend’s Sunday Styles section. The entire piece is worth a read, but here are some of the juiciest tidbits about the house, which has been the talk of the Hamptons all summer:

Klein gut-renovated the original home on the property, then tore it down entirely and began building from scratch.

Before starting construction, the designer built a life-sized mock-up of the project out of plywood, costing an estimated $US350,000.

He’s been through three different architects in five years.

Klein is extremely hands-on. “As [friends] tell it, he is here six days a week, sometimes for several hours at a time. He talks about the house nonstop,” Bernstein writes. “He has personally vetted and approved every floorboard and object inside, even designed much of the furniture himself when he thought there was nothing out there that quite met his exacting design standards.”

He gets frequent construction photos and updates from his friend Aby Rosen, the well-known real estate developer who lives next door.

Klein designed every room with sliding glass doors “so that anywhere he is can essentially become an outdoor space.”

The guest wing connects to the main home via an underground passageway. And another nearby building will be used as a screening room.

Photo above courtesy of Jeff Cully/EEFAS.

Read the full article at The New York Times >

