7 Crazy Corporate Morale Boosters

Photo: Flickr meekss
A good job may still be hard to find for many Americans, but employers increasingly concerned that their top talent might be poached are taking more steps to keep their best workers.Click here to see 7 ways to make your employees happier >
A recent survey of human resources executives by outplacement consulting firm Challenger, grey & Christmas found that “many employers are bringing back some of the perks that were cut during the recession and others are introducing new ones.”
The competition for talent is particularly fierce among tech firms, where vibrant—and quirky—office cultures are blossoming once again to help entice engineers. Plenty of offices offer free snacks, or even gourmet cuisine at the cafeteria.
But other companies have opted for more creative ways of spicing up office life.
Click here to see 7 ways to make your employees happier >
This post originally appeared at The Fiscal Times.
Ping-pong and pool tables are almost de rigeur at tech startups, but document-sharing service Scribd takes game-playing to the next level. Employees can drive go-karts around the office, or maybe get where they're going a little faster by swinging across a zip line.
Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy has made an aggressive push for its employee-wellness program. It has built a 72,000 square-foot fitness centre at its Oklahoma City headquarters, which also boast an on-site health centre. Among the services offered: cancer screenings, Botox injections, tanning beds, and spray tanning.
Staff at Cisco Systems' San Jose headquarters have a host of onsite conveniences, including dental care, haircuts, and car service. Twice a week, employees can leave their vehicles with mechanics for oil changes or detailing.
The staff of city guides site Yelp take food and drink seriously--so much so that they reportedly keep a few beer kegerators on site and their engineers developed something called the 'KegMate,' which uses an iPad-based app to track who's drinking, gauge how much they're having, offer information about the types of beer on tap--and, of course, let Yelpers rate the brews.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.