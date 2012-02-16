7 Cool Resumes We Found On Pinterest

Photo: Pinterest

Today everyone is using social media in their job search.People make connections and share their work on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter — and with the recent explosion of Pinterest, there’s a new player in the game.



The visual nature of Pinterest, which allows users to create virtual boards onto which they can pin images, is perfect for showing prospective employers what you’ve done so far.

Tons of users have pinned web images of creative resumes for inspiration. But a few innovative souls — graphic designers, photographers — have already started using Pinterest to extend their personal brand, uploading their resumes, linking to their work and creating an online portfolio. We got permission from these 7 people to post their resumes on Business Insider.

