7 Cool Resumes We Found On Pinterest

Jhaneel Lockhart
Pinterest resume

Photo: Pinterest

Today everyone is using social media in their job search.People make connections and share their work on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter — and with the recent explosion of Pinterest, there’s a new player in the game. 

The visual nature of Pinterest, which allows users to create virtual boards onto which they can pin images, is perfect for showing prospective employers what you’ve done so far. 

Tons of users have pinned web images of creative resumes for inspiration. But a few innovative souls — graphic designers, photographers — have already started using Pinterest to extend their personal brand, uploading their resumes, linking to their work and creating an online portfolio. We got permission from these 7 people to post their resumes on Business Insider.

This lady designed and then pinned her husband's resume, which compares his work history to human evolution

See the resume here.

Aly Sharette uploaded a complex-looking resume, which breaks down her experience working with graphic design software

See the resume here.

See the resume here.

This colourful resume is loaded with information

See the resume here.

See the resume here.

Richard Gonzalez's portfolio pin board features this resume, as well as samples of his work

See the resume here.

See the resume here.

Want to see more creative ways people are looking for jobs?

Check out these crazy tactics people have tried to get hired>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.