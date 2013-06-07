These Maps Show The True Meaning Of Place Names Around The World

For anyone who has ever wondered what place names really mean, the Atlas of True Names has created a series of maps illustrated with the etymological roots of the names around the world.
New York is “New Yew-Tree Village,” Cuba is the “Place To Find Gold,” and China is “Riceland.”
Southern California and surrounding states:
Atlas of True Names
Northeastern U.S.:
Atlas of True Names
Southern U.S. and Mexico:
Atlas of True Names
British Isles:
Atlas of True Names
United Kingdom:
Atlas of True Names
Italy and surrounding states:
Atlas of True Names
Southwest Asia:
Atlas of True Names
