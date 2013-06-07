These Maps Show The True Meaning Of Place Names Around The World

For anyone who has ever wondered what place names really mean, the Atlas of True Names has created a series of maps illustrated with the etymological roots of the names around the world.



New York is “New Yew-Tree Village,” Cuba is the “Place To Find Gold,” and China is “Riceland.”

Southern California and surrounding states:

Atlas of True Names

Northeastern U.S.:

Atlas of True Names

Southern U.S. and Mexico:

Atlas of True Names

British Isles:

Atlas of True Names

United Kingdom:

Atlas of True Names

Italy and surrounding states:

Atlas of True Names

Southwest Asia:

Atlas of True Names

