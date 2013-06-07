These Maps Show The True Meaning Of Place Names Around The World

Pamela Engel

For anyone who has ever wondered what place names really mean, the Atlas of True Names has created a series of maps illustrated with the etymological roots of the names around the world.

New York is “New Yew-Tree Village,” Cuba is the “Place To Find Gold,” and China is “Riceland.”

Southern California and surrounding states:

Atlas of True Names

Northeastern U.S.:

Atlas of True Names

Southern U.S. and Mexico:

Atlas of True Names

British Isles:

Atlas of True Names

United Kingdom:

Atlas of True Names

Italy and surrounding states:

Atlas of True Names

Southwest Asia:

Atlas of True Names

