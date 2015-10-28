7 futuristic concept cars being revealed at the Tokyo Auto Show

Automakers are going all out to showcase their most forward thinking vehicles at the Tokyo Motor Show this year.

The event, which only happens once every two years, doesn’t kick off until Thursday, but for the last few weeks automakers have been building hype by trickling out some details about their upcoming concept cars.

From what we know so far, a lot of automakers will be debuting self-driving technology and more fuel efficient vehicles.

But some car companies are using the show as an opportunity to debut some of their more odd-ball, high-tech vehicles. Think cars that can take selfies and vans that can turn into private lounges.

Here’s a look at the most futuristic cars that will be showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show this week.

Mitsubishi will unveil a car that looks like the Batmobile. Mitsubishi The Japanese car company will be debuting its new EMIRAI xDAS, which is packed with all kinds of high-tech safety features. For starters, there's a built-in camera that senses where the driver is looking so that it can provide predictive assistance and safe-driving support when the driver is not paying attention. A 3D heads-up display shows the driver when objects are coming up and moves as the driver moves so that the display is always in sight. The vehicle also features gesture control, so that the driver doesn't get distracted by looking at the screen. Mitsubishi will also show off its all-electric SUV. Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi's eX concept car is an all-electric SUV the company claims has a range of 248 miles on a single charge. It also has semi-autonomous functions including an autonomous parking feature and a highway driving assistant. Hi-def cameras replace the sideview and rearview mirrors and an augmented reality windshield displays shows the driver navigation instructions as well as safety information, including lane departure warnings and the distance between the car and other vehicles. Nissan's 'Teatro for Dayz' is built for the social generation. Nissan Nissan's concept car called the 'Teatro for Dayz' is basically like a giant smartphone. The Japanese automaker revealed earlier this month that the futuristic looking vehicle will be decked out with LED screens on the interior so that the passengers never have to be disconnected. It even features an onboard camera so that passengers can take selfies. Because so much of the inside -- including the seats, dashboard, and headrests -- are essentially a display, the entire interior can be changed instantly to match a certain theme. The all-electric vehicle also uses voice-control for most of its functions inside the vehicle like controlling audio or air-conditioning. Toyota will debut its bizarre-looking city car powered by hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Toyota's FCV Plus concept car is a vehicle built for a future generation powered by hydrogen. That being said, it's a concept car in its truest form and it's highly unlikely the car will go into production anytime soon for consumers. However, it still boasts some pretty cool features that indicate where Toyota sees the future of eco-friendly cars. It can generate electricity from the hydrogen stored in its tank as well as from the hydrogen stored outside the vehicle. It also features a wireless charging capability so that it can share its power with other cars or with local infrastructure. Honda's 'Wander Stand' is like the standing desk for vehicles. YouTube/ Motominds Honda will show off several new personal vehicles at the show, including its mini-vehicle called the Wander Stand. The odd-looking vehicle lets the driver travel while standing. Instead of a steering wheel, drivers use a joystick-like device to navigate. Augmented reality technology is also built-into the vehicle so that information is projected onto the screen. Honda will also show off a four-wheeled scooter. YouTube/ Motominds Honda hasn't said much about its 'Wander Walker' just yet, but from what we can tell it is essentially a scooter that has a tablet like display that provides a visual display of the route for navigation. Suziki's Air Triser turns into a lounge YouTube/Thomas Bondan One of Suziki's concept cars includes a minivan that can morph into a private lounge. The van has three-rows of seats that can easily be rearranged in various ways once the car is parked. A few examples of seats arrangements include 'relaxation mode,' which is when the seats face each other, and 'lounge mode,' which is when the seats are arranged to form an L-shaped sofa. The car also has a built in display inside on the car's center pillar that can be used to broadcast media from a smartphone or tablet.

