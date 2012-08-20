7 Common Mistakes Young Startup Founders Make

We grow up listening to authority figures; it's a habit that isn't easily broken.

Tart spoke about a young Indian entrepreneur he interviewed, King Sidharth. He was successful in business by age 18, but he was taught to listen to elders even if it meant ignoring gut feelings. Initially Tart says it inhibited Sidharth's business execution.

Even Tart recalls the pressure to conform to others' opinions. 'When I was a junior or senior in high school, I had an idea: Mandles,' he says. 'They were candles that would have manly scents, like hot sauce and fire.'

Even though he thought it was brilliant, he says his family and friends called the idea stupid. Tart let his idea go, only to read about someone else pursuing the same thing years later on CNN.

'That guy deserves all the credit, he actually executed. I should have trusted my instincts,' says a regretful Tart.