7 Classic Beer Drinks Everyone Should Try

You’ve probably heard of a Black and Tan. But have you had a Black and Black, or a Shandy?



If you’ve never tried the classic Irish Pub beer combinations, you should. They’re often a great option when you can decide if you want a heavy stout or a light lager.

To give you a repertoire of these handy combinations we put together this short video guide. Have a look and revisit some old favourites or learn some new ones.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video





Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.