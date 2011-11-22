7 Boozy Cocktails To Get You Through Thanksgiving

Photo: Flickr
Cramming dozens of extended family members and all their screaming offspring under one roof for Thanksgiving is enough to drive any frazzled host or hostess to drink.
Before you flee to the nearest open pub or blow your budget on pricey ingredients for fancy cocktails, check out our picks for seven time- and money-saving adult beverages.
They’ll make any family gathering seem like a Normal Rockwell painting — at least in your head.
We’ll drink to that.
This classic holiday cocktail is a breeze to whip up and goes great with appetizers.
Add cranberry juice to a fizzy glass of sparkling wine and throw a fresh cranberry on top for garnish.
Top it off with orange liqueur, like this version from The Kitchn.
Fall isn't Fall without a steaming hot toddy in your hand.
All you need are a few ingredients, some of which -- like honey, water and lemon -- should already be lying around your kitchen.
You'll only have to splurge on the Bourbon, but a little goes a long way.
Check out this recipe at Epicurious.
This simple, spicy cocktail is so soothing and warm it can double as an electric blanket.
Throw a shot of Maker's Mark together with lemon juice and extra spicy ginger ale.
Top it off with sugar or simple syrup to sweeten the deal, like this version from Drinksmixer.
This grownup apple cider recipe is a breeze. Add a few ingredients to cider and rum to give it a buttery, sweet edge.
Use a crock-pot and let the cider simmer all night long so guests can help themselves.
This simple recipe from Allrecipes got rave reviews.
Why eat pie when you can drink it?
Take any leftover pumpkin pie filling and mix it with coconut rum, Kahlua and a splash of milk.
Try this version from HubPages.
This Fall-themed cosmo will be a hit with the ladies and gents at your party.
This version from Allrecipes calls for a bit of vodka, orange liquor and pomegranate juice.
Brewski doesn't exactly qualify as a cocktail, but take advantage of seasonal beers while they're still on shelves.
The football fans in your family probably aren't going to want to watch the game with a fizzy glass of champagne in their hand, anyway.
Try Pumpking or Schlafly Pumpkin Ale, which both scored high ratings on Beer Advocate.
