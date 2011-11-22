7 Boozy Cocktails To Get You Through Thanksgiving

Photo: Flickr

Cramming dozens of extended family members and all their screaming offspring under one roof for Thanksgiving is enough to drive any frazzled host or hostess to drink.



Before you flee to the nearest open pub or blow your budget on pricey ingredients for fancy cocktails, check out our picks for seven time- and money-saving adult beverages.

They’ll make any family gathering seem like a Normal Rockwell painting — at least in your head.

We’ll drink to that.

