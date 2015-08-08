Celebrity Gatekeepers: 7 personal assistants to Hollywood stars explain what their days are like

While the celebrity lifestyle may appear to be filled with glitzy red carpets and A-list events, there’s plenty that goes on behind-the-scenes that isn’t quite as glamorous.

Behind most celebrities is a team of people working to make sure everything looks perfect and runs smoothly in the hectic life of a star. In addition to agents, managers, publicists, and a glam squad, many stars also have a personal assistant managing the logistics of their hectic lives.

From booking flights to planning meetings and anything in between, assistants are the backbone of the busy schedules of many stars and entrepreneurs..

In New York, assistants for many leading celebrities and business moguls participate in a professional group called New York Celebrity Assistants.

We spoke with seven assistants from the association and learned about what it’s like to work for a high-profile employer in New York City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.