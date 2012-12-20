7 Celebrities Who Attempted To Write Fiction

What’s a celeb to do between red-carpet events? Why, write a book, of course!



According to Publishers Weekly, the jack-of-all-trades James Franco has just sold his debut poetry collection to Graywolf Press, and it’s set to be released in 2014.

Franco is already a published prose author whose 2010 book of short stories, Palo Alto, is, according to The New York Times, filled with “nihilistic violence and gratuitous gore.”

But Franco is hardly the first A-lister (or C-lister, for that matter) to take up his pen. Here, a look at six other celebrities who wrote fiction, with varying degrees of success.

