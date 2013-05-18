7 Celebrities Who Love 'Star Trek' More Than You

Mila Kunis has quite the ‘Star Trek’ collection.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens in theatres this weekend and diehard Trekkies won’t be the only ones heading out to see the new J.J. Abrams directed film.



A few of Hollywood’s biggest names attend “Star Trek” conventions, have autographed memorabilia from Leonard Nimoy, and even speak Klingon.

If you think you’re a huge fan, celebrities from Maria Menounos to Mila Kunis may have you beat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.