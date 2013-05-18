7 Celebrities Who Love 'Star Trek' More Than You

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens in theatres this weekend and diehard Trekkies won’t be the only ones heading out to see the new J.J. Abrams directed film.
A few of Hollywood’s biggest names attend “Star Trek” conventions, have autographed memorabilia from Leonard Nimoy, and even speak Klingon.
If you think you’re a huge fan, celebrities from Maria Menounos to Mila Kunis may have you beat.
Not only is Stiller's production company, 'Red Hour Films,' a reference to an episode from the original series, but he has also thrown 'Star Trek' references into his films ranging from 'Tropic Thunder' to 'Zoolander.'
He also revealed at the 82nd Academy Awards he owns two pairs of Spock's ears signed by Leonard Nimoy.
Wilde told i09 she's been a fan since young.
'I grew up as a Trekkie, which is really funny,' said Wilde. 'I think 'Star Trek,' they were always great female roles, but there's no reason the captain shouldn't be a woman.'
MacFarlane makes routine references to 'Star Trek' in 'Family Guy' all the time.
However, he had the entire cast kidnapped by Stewie in one episode.
When Conan was on NBC, the actress revealed she and her brother have argued in Klingon.
She also held an online petition to appear in 'Star Trek Into Darkness.'
Branson launched space-tourism program Virgin Galactic in 2004 and named a ship after the U.S.S. Enterprise.
