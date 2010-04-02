7 Business Buzzwords That Make You Sound Like An arse

In a recent post for OPEN Forum, Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs, rages against several buzzwords that are infecting everyday business conversations and presentations.
We agree, because:
1. These terms don’t really mean anything.
2. We hear them way too often.
3. You can’t help but sound like an arse when you use them.
Stop the obnoxiousness.
Check out 7 words you should ban from your office right now >
Handley points out that this term actually makes you sound like a spammer.
Also, the word 'blast' is gross.
