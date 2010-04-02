7 Business Buzzwords That Make You Sound Like An arse

Bianca Male
Donkey

In a recent post for OPEN Forum, Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs, rages against several buzzwords that are infecting everyday business conversations and presentations.

We agree, because:

1. These terms don’t really mean anything.

2. We hear them way too often.

3. You can’t help but sound like an arse when you use them.

Stop the obnoxiousness.

FYI: the majority of dictionaries will tell you that this is not a real English word.

How about leveraging plain old 'use,' instead?

The word 'learning' can't be pluralized, folks.

This one has made it to the level of 30 Rock mockery. Enough is enough.

Unless your product really is life-changing, don't describe it as such.

Handley points out that this term actually makes you sound like a spammer.

Also, the word 'blast' is gross.

Please find a less cheesy replacement; Handley suggests 'anticipate' or 'active.'

