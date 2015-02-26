Entrepreneurs and business owners will benefit from this 'Build-a-startup' course bundle [93% off]

When it comes to building a company or managing a group, it’s probably not a good idea to wing it.

If you are in (or aspire to be in) a managerial position, you’ll want to understand the ins and outs of running a business.

We recommend checking out the “Build-a-startup” course bundle, which will be helpful in teaching you how to tackle all the major hurdles — everything from coding to sales.

Although the bundle is called the “Build-a-startup”, the courses will be applicable to any entrepreneur, business owner, or project manager.

The bundle comes with seven different packages:

First steps to building a tech company: learn how to recruit employees; deal with investors; choose a strong brand; market and publicize your business; and more. Coding for entrepreneurs: explore Python, Django, Twitter bootstrap frameworks; use APIs; learn how to accept payments over Stripe; learn basic HTML and CSS; and learn how to code an e-commerce website. Sales & Persuasion skills for startups: learn to develop a clear objective and sales pitch; learn how to understand and capitalise on client personalities. Project management course: break a project down: develop a strategy for it; learn how to evaluate risks. Startup sales course: learn to understand your customers’ needs and create infinite sales cycles, develop strategies and an implementation plan. LinkedIn for entrepreneurs course: learn to generate highly-targeted sales leads using LinkedIn for Business. Startup marketing & public relations course: learn the marketing & PR skills necessary for launching a product.

The Build-a-startup course bundle: $US738 $US29.00 [93% off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

