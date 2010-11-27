The 7 Best Web-Based Options For Managing Your Business Documents

Go paperless.

Files pile up. They get disorganized on your company’s servers when multiple people are editing them at the same time. And it’s not always easy to gain access to them from home or on the road.Cloud-based file storage services alleviate these problems for little to no cost and offer a ton of storage.



The big names like Dropbox and Google Docs are great options, but there are a few startups like OfficeDrop and Syncplicity that have some unique features the big boys don’t have.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.