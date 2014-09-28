The 7 Most Viral Drone Videos In The World

Thanks to the rise of drone photography, it’s never been easier to get a glimpse of some incredible aerial views.

From scenic desert landscapes to hundreds of feet above the ocean, drones enable photographers to reach new heights to film both exotic and familiar locations from a new perspective.

We’ve collected the most “viral” drone videos, using YouTube to find the drone videos that have been shared and viewed the most.

We just hope you’re ok with heights.

7. Angry ram takes down a drone and its owner (1.6 million views): This hilarious video shows a ram stare confusedly at a hovering drone before eventually using its horns to take the drone and its owner down. “I got a bit close & he managed to hit it knocking it into a bush, luckily no harm done,” said the man filming.

6. Drone’s eye view of Burning Man (1.95 million views): It’s tough to beat the aerial view of Burning Man’s sprawling desert playground, where almost 70,000 gathered.

5. Drone hits groom in the head during bridal shoot (2 million views): This funny video was filmed during a couple’s bridal shoot, where their drone photographer accidentally flew too low and directly into the groom’s head.

4. Footage of tornado’s destruction in

Mayflower, Arkansas (2.4 million views): This sobering video shows the full scope of a tornado’s damage.

3. Aerial footage of construction on the Apple 2 Campus (3.6 million views): Drone footage was able to capture a great view of Apple’s circular “Spaceship” campus under construction.

2. Thousand of dolphins stampede off

Dana Point, California (9.2 million views): This video filmed by Captain Dave Anderson shows aerial drone footage of a dolphin mega-pod and three grey whales migrating together.

1. Fireworks filmed with a drone (9.9 million views): This video shows what it’s like to experience a fireworks celebration from inside the explosions.

