These 7 apps can help you save money right away

Perhaps the most widely used personal finance app, Intuit's Mint gives you a real-time, complete look into all of your finances, from bank accounts and credit cards to student loans and 401k.

It automatically tracks your spending, categorizes it, and alerts you when/if you approach your budget limit. You can even ask for custom savings tips within the app.

Everything is shown in simple, intuitive graphs and charts, making it one of the most popular personal finance apps in the world.

Download: Android/iPhone