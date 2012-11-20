The 7 Best NYC 'Young Members' Clubs For Meeting An Eligible Bachelor

Photo: Guest of a Guest

The New York social season is already in full swing, but it’s never too late to join one of the Young Members circles.Besides being able to fill up your social calendar with annual bashes like last week’s Apollo Circle Benefit, the main reason young aspiring socialites and arts patrons join these societies is to mingle with the city’s most well-heeled bachelors.



Whether you’re into the art aficionados or bow-tie clad socialites, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up a list of top organisations you can join to find the right type of guy for you this winter!

Met Young Members Ages: 21-35 Membership fee: $70/year and up Boys: The MET young members circle is your best bet for finding the largest selection of boys. The membership fees range from $70 to $20,000, so you'll have plenty of boys from all different tax brackets. As it is one of the more inclusive junior philanthropy circles in the city, you should expect to find down-to-earth members with full-time jobs. The perks of this membership (and the reason many members choose to join), is the Young Members Party. This annual bash is known for being one of the rowdiest parties, where members come together for a night of drunken debauchery. Most boys will show up in after-work attire (some even in jeans), and it's a great way to meet single boys and get a good feel of the art patron world. Go here to join. Met Apollo Circle Ages: 21-39 Membership fee: $1,000/year Boy: As one of the more prestigious committees in the Young Members circles, you're going to find the NYC bachelors who are considered the cream of the crop in the Apollo Circle. This one tops our list as their giant fete is tonight and well, why not? In addition to a number of invitations to private collection viewings, gallery talks, evening receptions, and curatorial tours, you get discounted tickets to the Apollo Circle Benefit Dance and reservations in the exclusive Trustees Dining Room. If you're looking to attend some of the most important events on every junior social's calendar, this is the circle for you. Often referred to as the Upper East Side matchmaking club, expect to see bow tie clad boys being dropped off in a fleet of black Escalades and town cars. Go here to join. The Whitney Contemporaries Ages: 21-40 Membership fee: $500/year Boys: Forget the opening cocktail receptions or gallery walks around the city, this membership guarantees you an invite to one of the best parties of the season. Their annual art party brings together artists, fashion designers, and other celebs in support of the museum's Independent Art Programs. Past guests included Bradley Cooper, Emma Roberts, Mariah Carey, Kate Bosworth, and Olivier Theyskens. The Whitney Contemporaries crowd is definitely one of the circles with the most clout, which should give you an idea of how trendy the boys will be. Go here to join. The Young Fellows of the Frick Ages: 21- 39 Membership fee: $500/year Boys: The Young Fellows of the Frick is definitely one that tops our list. Your one year membership will get you unlimited admission at the Frick, special viewings of private exhibitions, and most importantly invitations to the annual Spring Party for Fellows and Young Fellows Ball (two of the most highly anticipated events on every Uptown girls calendar). With names like Ivanka Trump and Donna Karan as the past sponsors of the galas, this circle is sure to draw New York's elite bachelors. Known for throwing some of the most memorable parties, the Frick brings new themes to the mansion-turned-museum every year. Expect to find boys in top hats and tails at these events, as well as champagne flowing all night. Go here to join! New York City Ballet Young Patrons Circle Ages: Under 40 Membership fee: $350/year Boys: We're not entirely sure what kind of boys you'll be mingling with at an event focused around men in tights... That being said, this membership comes with an extensive list of benefits including special ticket offers to some performances, backstage access and pre-performance chats with dancers, and even discounts to Lincoln centre neighbourhood restaurants and shops. You'll have advance access to some major social events of the season like the Spring and Winter Gala. Keep your fingers crossed that the boys are in it for the social calendar rather than the dress rehearsal workshops! Go here to join. New York Public Library Young Lions Ages: 20s and 30s Membership fee: $350/year Boys: Does your idea of a perfect night out consist of joining other young writers for a literary debate? Well then, you're bound to find the right boy at one of the Young Lions events. Each season, members enjoy after hours tours with curators of the Library's collection, lectures and discussions presented by the Library's Friends Program, and preview screening of films followed by Q&As. Their idea of an annual bash? The Young Lion's membership includes an invitation to the Young Lions Fiction ceremony, which awards one young writer a $10,000 prize for their novel. We'll toast to that! Go here to join. The MoMA Junior Associates Ages: 21-40 Membership fee: $675/year Boys: If you're into the artsy fartsy type, the MoMA JA is perfect for you. The perks of the membership include artist meet and greets, curatorial walkthroughs of new exhibits, and private viewing of art collections at top collectors homes. This one's less for the party crashing boys and more for the sophisticated art aficionados. Go here to join. Not everyone's an art lover. The Best Bars In New York City To Pick Up An Eligible Bachelor >

