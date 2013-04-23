The 7 Best Apps For Business travellers

This is the fifth of the six-part series called “Checking In.” This series offers expert tips, tricks, and advice for savvy business travellers. “Checking In” is sponsored by Four Points.



Experienced business travellers have their travel routine down a science.

But even after you’ve mastered the art of packing and worked the twisted world of rewards points like a pro, that’s only the beginning.

There are flights to catch, cabs to hail, airports to navigate, and, of course, expense reports to file.

We’ve compiled a list of seven apps that can help.

Seatguru Price: Free Use it for: Zeroing in on the best seats on your next flight, including where you can find access to electrical outlets to work on the go and get the best view of the in-flight movie. Availability: iPhones and Androids BestParking Price: Free Use it for: North American road trips. BestParking functions like a search engine pointing you to the cheapest and most convenient parking spaces around. Bonus: If it ever leads you astray, the company will send you a $5 Starbucks gift card for your trouble. Availability: iPhone, Android, Blackberry Wi-Fi Finder Price: Free Use it for: Staying connected in a new city. Easily track down the nearest Wi-Fi hotspots or save Wi-Fi locations for later if you're worried about finding cell reception. Availability: iPhone, Android, Blackberry Taxi Magic Price: Free Use it for: Saving yourself (and your arm) from the endless hunt for a cab. Taxi Magic connects the iPhone's GPS with local dispatch systems to send a taxi to your exact location at the tap of a button. Payment also works over the phone, via an online credit account, and an e-receipt makes for easy expense reporting. Availability: iPhone, Android AwardWallet Price: Free Use it for: Keeping track of all your loyalty programs on the go. AwardWallet keeps your hotel and credit card points, frequent flier miles and all of your log-in credentials locked in a single hub. Bonus: No Internet needed. Availability: iPhone, Android TripIt Price: Free Use it for: Mapping out your airport experience all the way from security to your departure gate. Once you've e-mailed your reservation confirmations to [email protected], the app will spit back a detailed itinerary that's easily shared across devices, including all necessary confirmation codes and travel times. Availability: iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows 7 Expensify Price: Free Use it for: Seamlessly tracking all of your expenses from a single app. You sync all of your credit and debit cards to Expensify, and the app takes care of the rest, tracking each expense as you go and compiling an easy-to-navigate expense report at the end of your trip (and email it as a PDF if you wish). If you pay with cash, scan the receipt using your phone's camera and the app will file it. Availability: Phone, Android, Blackberry, Windows Phone DON'T MISS: 13 things every business traveller should pack in their carry-on >

