These Are The 7 Best Apps For Finding Discounts

With the availability of discount-finding apps on the market, there’s no reason to pay full price for just about anything these days.



But which apps are the best at sniffing out deals?

We sorted through the lot and came up with seven we think are worth downloading.

1. Decide

Decide gives you product recommendations and allows you to set price alerts on products you are watching, while searching sites and local stores for price comparisons. At the same time, you can check out product ratings and reviews from other users.

Price: Free

Available on Apple devices.

2. RetailMeNot

We never head to the register without loading up RetailMeNot’s app. Punch in the store where you’re shopping and the app will come up with a list of in-store and online discounts you can use. You can redeem in-store coupons right from your phone, save and share coupons with others, and get deal and expiration alerts so you never miss a sale. If you want, the app will also alert you whenever you are in the vicinity of a good deal.

Price: Free

Available on Apple and Android devices.

3. SnipSnap

If you’re still into coupon clipping the old fashioned way, you can at least give your coupon binder a rest. With SnipSnap, you can take a picture of a printed coupon and save it to your phone. You will be notified when you’re in a store with a coupon that you saved. You can also follow coupon bundles that friends and family have saved.

Price: Free Available on Apple and Android devices. 4. Groupon Groupon has moved away from just being a cheap way to get a meal. These days, you can browse deals on everything from vacation packages to bedroom furniture. And you rarely have to show up to a business with a printed Groupon in hand — with the app, you can either have items shipped directly to you (without having to visit a third-party site) or download a voucher to redeem in stores. Price: Free Available for Apple and Android devices. 5. RedLaser If you’re into “showrooming,” RedLaser is amazing. Just wave your smartphone in front of any item’s bar code. The app scans websites and nearby stores to tell you if there are lower prices at other locations. You can also purchase right from your phone and have items shipped or ready for in-store pick up. As a bonus, you can scan a food product and come up with a list of allergens to beware of. Price: Free Available on Android devices. 6. GoodzerGoodzer’s free app is like a personal shopper in your pocket. If you’ve got your eye on a certain product, just punch it into the app (the database contains info on more than 2 million items) and it’ll spit out a list of nearby stores that carry it. You’ll get the price, availability and directions to the shop as well. “Love the speed and accuracy.” Price: Free Available on Apple devices. 7. CardStar Get rid of the dozen store rewards cards dangling from your keychain with the CardStar app. Once you’ve got your cards loaded onto the app, you can access them right from your phone. Just show the cashier your barcode at the check-out and they’ll scan them like the real thing. Available for Apple and Android devices.

