7 Bars Where You Can Drink Your Sorrows Away After The CFA Exams

I walked all the way to the west side highway from the east side just to get Fuel. Normally I’d hop a bus or a cab.

On Saturday over 145,000 financial professionals will take the hardest exam on Wall Street, the Chartered Financial Analyst exam.



Many of them will fail. After the exam, almost all of them will think that they’ve failed.

And after the months and months of intense study the test requires (about 300 hours for each of the 3 Levels), you, ladies and gentlemen, deserve a drink.

We put together a list of bars you can check out near the Javits centre, one big location where the test is being given in NYC.

Here’s the list. Aside from The Frying Pan and Sky Room, these are mostly pubs where you can get your grub on and maybe watch some sports or something. Your call.

Gastro Market and Sky Room both have lovely outdoor situations as well. The Frying Pan (pictured) as you can see, is a boat.

You’re welcome:

The Pony Bar – 637 10th Ave (at 45th St.)

Rudy’s Bar and Grill – 627 9th Ave (btwn 44th & 45th St.)

The Frying Pan – 205 12th Ave (at Pier 66 on 26th St.)

Sky Room – 330 W 40th St (btwn 8th & 9th Ave)

Landmark Tavern – 626 11th Ave (at W 46th St.)

Gastro Market – 315 10th Ave.(btwn 28th & 29th)

Hudson Station Bar and Grill – 440 9th Ave (at W 35th St)

Work hard, play hard. Good luck.

Oh yeah, and you may want to print this out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.