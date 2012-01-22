7 Barns That Were Converted Into Stunning Homes

From the outside, the sight of a barn taps into an inviting sense of comfort as a symbol of the farm, where crops and livestock that sustain us are stored. From the inside, however, an old barn can often become an entirely different kind of inspiration — a big, blank space in which to create.



As one man who converted a barn into his dream home explains, it’s an act of love.

“It was a labour of love, with no real thought with, ‘What am I going to do with this when I’m done?'” said Ron Ricco, whose Wisconsin barn was transformed into an open home where living can be easy.

His is an example of how “barn living” doesn’t mean drafty or rustic. As these converted barn homes often prove, they’re contemporary, spacious and modern. Better yet, they’re often one-of-a-kind treasures — a restorative act of by a homeowner who sees potential in the old lofts and post-and-beam construction.

Ricco’s restoration ended up being a four-year project. He turned an 80-year-old barn into a custom home complete with gourmet kitchen, master suite and bath and office.

This post originally appeared at Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.