7 bad speaking habits to break immediately

Even your best ideas mean nothing if no one listens to you.

Julian Treasure is one of the TED conference’s most popular speakers and is a branding and communications consultant who works with companies like Nokia and the Waldorf Astoria. In his 2013 TED Talk, “How to speak so that people want to listen,” Treasure explains the “Seven Deadly Sins of Speaking.” They are common habits that turn an audience off.

We’ve broken down the bad habits you should avoid if you want to be an effective communicator.

NOW WATCH: The key to making new habits stick



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.