7 Australians Onboard Missing Malaysia Airline Flight Bound For Beijing

Malaysia Airlines has released a statement on their Facebook page confirming 7 Australians were among the 15 nationalities on flight MH370 which lost contact with air traffic control soon after take off.

The flight which was carrying 239 passengers and crew is believed to have lost contact while flying over Vietnam, on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.

The statement also says “There has been speculation that the aircraft has landed at Nanming. We are working to verify the authenticity of the report and others.”

The aircraft’s pilot was Zaharie Ahmad Shah, a 53-year-old Malaysian captain, who has flown more than 18,000 hours.

The airlines has begun contacting relatives of the passengers on the flight while search and rescue teams have assembled to locate the missing aircraft.

Malaysia Airlines has established a call service for people seeking more information.

Call +60 37884 1234 if you are seeking more information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.