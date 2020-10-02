Artists recreate your favorite cartoon characters

You’ve seen these cartoons before, but never like this.

From a human SpongeBob to an Olaf sculpture on the tip of a pencil, these seven artists reimagine classic cartoon characters.

Miguel Vasquez turns cartoons into disturbing humans. He creates a digital 3D drawing of a popular character…And gives them human features.

James Lewis precisely paints cartoon characters. He does it using sign-painting techniques. James even designed his own brushes for this style.

Adam Dougherty turns cartoons into creepily realistic figures. He designs a character out of clay…Then creates a mold and pours silicone into it.

Salavat Fidai carves characters on colored-pencil tips. He carefully carves away at the lead to create them. It can take up to three days to finish one.

Shelby and Sandy create paintings that look like printed cartoons. They map out each block of color. Then they paint the details with bold lines to make it look digital.

Lee Rowlett does cartoon green-screen tattoos. He saturates the skin with bright green ink. Then an app overlays video and makes part of the tattoo move.

Drew Tetz makes cartoon animations using a turntable. He lays a static picture over a record. As it spins, the characters look like they’re moving.

