7 Apps That Will Make Holiday Shopping A Breeze

Holiday shopping can get hectic. Thankfully, smartphones can make this annual activity a lot easier.

In addition to store-specific apps that may offer deals, like at Macy’s and Target, these are the programs that everyone should try out:

RetailMeNot

You may never cut coupons again after downloading RetailMeNot. This app lets you search for the best deals at many stores, and you can just show your phone at the register to redeem them. The app can even use your location to let you know if there are deals at nearby stores.

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android devices.

The Christmas List

The Christmas List is a user-friendly app that’s great for keeping a budget and tracking shopping progress. Set a budget for each person so you never go overboard, and organise your list by store so that you don’t leave the mall without something you needed. A countdown to Christmas at the top of the app will make sure you don’t leave everything for the least minute.

Price: $US1.99

Available for Apple devices.

Wanelo

If you have no idea what to buy for the people on your list and don’t have a lot of time to go out and shop, Wanelo (Want, Need, Love) gives you a constant stream of products for sale online. You can order the goods as you see them, or you can save products to your profile to buy later.

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android devices.

Pounce

This app will help you to make good use of the catalogues and circulars you get in the mail. All you have to do is take a picture of a product you want to buy, and the app will recognise the image and prepare you for checkout. Pounce currently supports purchases from Target, Macy’s, Staples, and Toys “R” Us, and its options are quickly expanding.

Price: Free

Available for Apple devices.

Shopular

Check this app when you enter the mall. Shopular can use your location to send you coupons for popular stores that happen to be nearby. The coupons are updated daily, so you’ll always be getting the best deals on your holiday shopping.

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android devices.

Jifiti

It can be tough to guess which colour or size your friend might want in a gift. Jifiti solves this problem — with just the click of a button, you can send a customisable gift to your friend’s inbox. They can choose the size or colour of the gift you sent them, or they can choose something different altogether. Shop from dozens of stores like Barnes & Noble, Sephora, Brookstone, and Williams-Sonoma to buy gifts that can be redeemed online or in-store.

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android devices.

ShopSavvy

With this app, you can make lists of products you love and see the things your friends are recommending. The best part of this app is its price comparison feature. Just scan the bar code of a product into the app, and it will tell you if another store is selling it for cheaper.

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android devices.

