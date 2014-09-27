These Animals Are The Winners Of Climate Change

It’s a bleak time for most species on the planet.

Scientists believe the earth is entering a mass extinction — the sixth one in the planet’s history — and human-caused climate change is soon to be the number one killer of organisms on planet Earth.

With shrinking polar ice caps, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events all predicted for a world in which global warming is allowed to proceed unchecked, it’s a grim time indeed for life on the third rock from the sun.

But some species, it seems, are getting off the hook.

These organisms actually show signs of adapting to climate change, and some are even experiencing benefits like range expansion and increased population — meaning while everyone else is going extinct, these are the guys who will still be thriving.

