7 Absolutely Outrageous Fees That Hotels Make You Pay

Guess what? Taxes were due. Yesterday. And do we have any idea where our money goes?Nope! In a similar vein, some of the most luxurious (and not so luxe) spots charge outrageous fees, additional ones that are tacked onto your original rate.



And while we already scoped out three amazing island retreats that are fee-free, we wanted to also let you in on a few hotels that charge up the you-know-what. So before you settle on staying in one of these hotels, learn where your money is really going.

Biggest Resort Fee: Ritz Carlton St. Thomas at $55/day

For $55 per day, we’d expect all the stops to be pulled out for our stay, and the Ritz does a justifiably good job at doing so. The swankiest spot on the island, the Ritz Carlton in St. Thomas has incredible water sports, beaches, and fitness classes, in addition to be located on a marine wildlife preserve.

Most Obscene Gym Fee: Wynn Las Vegas at $30/day

While the Wynn is one of the fanciest spots on the Vegas strip, its vast size means a reduction in terms of personal service. And although the Wynn charges a whopping $30 just to get your sweat on, the fee makes the fitness centre a more private place, away from prying eyes of non-hotel guests just there to check out the glitz.

Incredibly Ridiculous Fee for Self-Parking: Sheraton Boston Hotel at $39/day

While there’s no doubt that parking in any metropolis is a bit pricey, the Sheraton in Boston took home the award for an obscene fee for parking your own car — yourself. This even beats New York City garages, which can cost about $35 per day — and of course, they actually park your car, too.

Even More Absurd Fee for Valet Parking: InterContinental San Francisco at $53/day



Like the Sheraton in Boston, the InterContinental San Francisco has an extremely high price tag for parking. But the catch is that the $53 per day you’re giving the hotel for your car isn’t really an option — there’s no self-parking alternative available. Our advice? Stick to public transportation unless you’ll need to travel beyond the city limits.

Insane Room Service Fees: Trump International Beach Resort in Miami’s 20% service charge, 9 & sales tax, and $3 delivery fee

For mediocre food, the Trump in Miami Beach sure charges a lot. The worst part? There are limited dining options nearby, so you’re kinda stuck with the Donald and his extravagant prices. But the resort is jam-packed with amenities and is extremely family-friendly, which makes it a good choice despite its sky-high food charges.

Most Bizarre Fee: Elysian Beach Resort in U.S. Virgin Islands has a $21/day “energy surcharge”

Ok, listen: We know that powering an entire resort can be expensive, and we would have perhaps let the above fee slide — if it was the only one the resort charged. However, the Elysian charges for just about everything, while offering sub-par service at best. The one that really got us? $110 to clean your guest room — per day. It’s optional, but isn’t getting a clean room every day half the fun of being away?

Sexiest (and Pretty Sexist) Fee: M Resort and Spa’s $20 Mens’-Only fee to visit the adults-only Daydream Pool

The adults-only pool, more commonly referred to as Daydream, is a hard-bodied party scene more akin to the many luxury hotels along the Vegas Strip. Expect a few G-strings, a live DJ, lots of drinks, and intentionally sexy (but still attentive) waitresses. And while we dig that the ladies don’t have to pay, we can’t fathom our boyfriends paying $20 just to take a dip with us.

