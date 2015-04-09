7-11 has a ridiculous new promotion for Slurpee fans

7-11 is letting customers bring their own cups from home to fill with Slurpees for a one-day promotion on April 11.

Mixing bowls, plastic hats, and tea pots are among the eligible kinds of Slurpee vessels during the promotion, according to the convenience store chain. during the promotion.

Trash cans and inflatable pools will not be accepted, however.

The cup “must fit upright through an in-store display with a 10-inch-diameter hole,” the company says.

Here’s a picture of the display:

The drink will cost $US1.49, regardless of the size of the container. This is about the cost of a normal Slurpee.

The promotion will run between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

