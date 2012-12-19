6th-Grader Brought Handgun To School, Said His Parents Told Him To Carry It After Newtown Shootings

Photo: Google Street View

A 6th grade student brought a handgun to his elementary school, but thankfully, the gun was unloaded and nobody was hurt, FOX 13 reported.The 11-year-old boy pulled the .22 calibre pistol out of his backpack during recess at West Kearns Elementary School in Kearns, Utah.



Why did he bring the gun to school?

Well, he allegedly told other students that his parents encouraged him to do it for protection after the Newtown shootings, according to FOX 13.

“At recess, he pointed a gun to my head and said he was going to kill me,” said Isabel, another student at the school.

Students didn’t tell teachers about the gun until 3 p.m., and the boy was immediately disarmed.

The school was never locked down because the gun was taken into possession, school administrators said. By the time parents were notified about the incident at 5:30 p.m., FOX reported, many had already heard about it from their children.

