Offering Unlimited Vacation Is The Easiest Way For Employers To Attract Top Talent

Companies that want to attract young, top talent should consider offering this killer perk: unlimited paid time off. According to a study published today by Ask.com, 69 per cent of those surveyed said they would switch companies if they were offered unlimited paid-time off.



This benefit means more to single people — 42 per cent — than those who are married — 30 per cent — or divorced — 27 per cent.

Right now, only 2 per cent of employers in America offer unlimited PTO — including Zynga, Foursquare, Netflix, Ask.com and Business Insider.

“Silicon Valley companies are known for offering unusual perks like onsite haircuts and laundry service, which are nice-to-haves,” Lisa Ross, vice president of human resources at Ask.com, said in the press release. “But at the end of the day, what American workers value most are employers committed to their health and well-being and those who are actively invested in their overall quality of life.”

Here are other findings from the study:

Employees in the West — 21 per cent — prefer having an on-site masseuse as a perk more than those in the Northeast — 14 per cent — and South — 12 per cent.

Younger employees (18-to-34-year-olds) are more likely to want a nap room at the office, free dry cleaning service and a personal shopper as perks than their older colleagues.

This survey was conducted by Harris Interactive and included more than 2,000 adult workers.

