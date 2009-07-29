69% Of Adults Don't Know What Twitter Is

69% of adults surveyed have little knowledge of what Twitter is, the LA Times reports, citing a LinkedIn Research Network/Harris Poll.

Of 2,025 adults surveyed, 69% said they didn’t know enough about Twitter to comment on it.

More stats:

Of 1,015 advertisers surveyed, 17% didn’t know much about the microblogging service.

50% of advertisers surveyed said they expected Twitter to experience a huge growth in the next few years.

20% felt Twitter was only for young people.

Only 12% of consumers surveyed said Twitter use would grow in the coming years, and an equal per cent felt only young people used Twitter.

