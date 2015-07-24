67 reasons everyone needs a can of WD-40 in their life

If you’re too worried about failure to get started on your startup, here’s a good story.
The inventors of WD-40, the universal spray that fixes everything in your shed, failed 39 times in the early 1950s before getting the formula right. That’s why it’s called WD-40 – “Water Displacement, 40 times”.
By 1958, the product was on shelves in the San Diego area. Four years later, in 1973, it went public and now the company has a $US1.3 billion valuation.
If you don’t have a can of WD-40 in your shed, you’re not a proper dad, even if you don’t know what it’s for or where to stick the skinny red tube.
But this might help – there’s also a hefty online document that lists 2000 uses for WD-40. We’ve weeded out anything to do with the big three – rustproofing, lubricating and getting engines started – and found a heap of other uses you might not have thought, but someone else did, somehow.
Get through this, and you might feel the need to buy several cans.
Workshop
- Keeps snow, clay and heavy dirt from sticking to shovels. And concrete, apparently.
- Penetrates to help open stuck paint can lids
- Removes Liquid Nails from fingers
- Improves cutting time for drill bits
Pests
- Spray lightly over stagnant water to keep mosquito eggs from hatching
- Spray top of bird feeder to make squirrels slide off (assume this applies to all rodents)
- Spray on trees to prevent beavers from chewing on them
- Coat wire tomato plant cages to keep insects away
- Spray around flower beds gently to keep cats out
Garden
- Spray chalk lines drawn on asphalt to keep them from washing away in the rain
- Keeps flower pots from sticking together when stacked in storage
- Spray around bottom of garbage cans to prevent animals from getting in
- Helps keep wooden handles on garden tools from splintering
- Spray in cracks to prevent weeds from growing in them
Clothing
- Restores transparency of plastic shoes
- Cleans dog poo from tennis shoes
- Removes tomato stains from clothes
- Cleans peanut butter from shoestrings
Sports and Recreation
- Frees stuck zipper on wetsuit
- Removes athletic tape from ankles
- Removes deep stains from basketballs
- Keeps tap shoes working smoothly
- Spray on to make smoother fingers for finger-spinning freestyle Frisbee players
- Rub into hands before touching fishing lures or bait to disguise human scent
- Removes barnacles from bottom of boats
- Spray on Twister game for more fun
- Lubricates bed wheels for more speed while bed racing
Household
- Helps separate dual layer projection TV screen so that outer screen can be replaced without damaging the inner screen
- Keeps wicker chairs from squeaking
- Lubricates vinyl records to prevent skipping
- Spray on tips of dead ballpoint pens to bring them back alive
- Removes fingerprints from glossy covers of magazines and book covers
- Cleans connections on old Nintendo cartridges
- Spray on bathroom mirror to keep it from fogging
- Displaces moisture from wet mobile phones
- Spray on glass objects that are stuck together to separate without breaking
- Unkinks gold chains
- Lubricates wheels of homemade monorail systems
- Keeps VCR tapes from sticking in VCRs
- Frees stuck Lego blocks
- Loosens hard to open jar lids
Cleaning
- Eases removal of solidified spitballs
- Removes crayon from walls (and clothes-dryers, carpets, chalkboards and pretty much everything else)
- Removes lipstick from fabric
- Removes tape marks from walls where posters hung
- Removes ink from carpet
- Removes stickers from glass and crystal
- Cleans black streaks from hardwood floors
- Polishes away scratches on countertops
Pets and farm animals
- Removes snarls from horse hair and manes
- Spray on cable and telephone lines to keep puppies from chewing them
- Cleans gum from chicken feathers
- Keeps kitty-doo from sticking to electric cat-box rakes
Deportment and Grooming
- Removes stubborn stuck-on leg wax
- Spray sewing thread to prevent breakage
- Removes play-dough and extension glue from hair
- Spray on watch band to keep it from pulling out your arm hairs
- Spray on disposable razor blades to make them function longer
- Removes stubborn temporary tattoos
Miscellaneous
- Cleans and protects automatic weapons
- Keeps prison cell doors from squeaking
- Lubricates bone joints of skeletons in laboratories
- Use bottom of can to draw perfect circles. Use cap for smaller circles
- Lubricates fingers stuck in hole
- Keep snake and reptile skins pliable in taxidermy
- Frees stuck escape slides located at bottom of entry doors on planes