67 reasons everyone needs a can of WD-40 in their life

If you’re too worried about failure to get started on your startup, here’s a good story.

The inventors of WD-40, the universal spray that fixes everything in your shed, failed 39 times in the early 1950s before getting the formula right. That’s why it’s called WD-40 – “Water Displacement, 40 times”.

By 1958, the product was on shelves in the San Diego area. Four years later, in 1973, it went public and now the company has a $US1.3 billion valuation.

If you don’t have a can of WD-40 in your shed, you’re not a proper dad, even if you don’t know what it’s for or where to stick the skinny red tube.

But this might help – there’s also a hefty online document that lists 2000 uses for WD-40. We’ve weeded out anything to do with the big three – rustproofing, lubricating and getting engines started – and found a heap of other uses you might not have thought, but someone else did, somehow.

Get through this, and you might feel the need to buy several cans.

Workshop

Keeps snow, clay and heavy dirt from sticking to shovels. And concrete, apparently. And pizza dough. Picture: Universal

Penetrates to help open stuck paint can lids

Removes Liquid Nails from fingers

Improves cutting time for drill bits

Pests

Spray lightly over stagnant water to keep mosquito eggs from hatching

Spray top of bird feeder to make squirrels slide off (assume this applies to all rodents)

Spray on trees to prevent beavers from chewing on them

Coat wire tomato plant cages to keep insects away

Spray around flower beds gently to keep cats out

Garden

Spray chalk lines drawn on asphalt to keep them from washing away in the rain

Picture: Fox Keeps flower pots from sticking together when stacked in storage

Spray around bottom of garbage cans to prevent animals from getting in

Helps keep wooden handles on garden tools from splintering

Spray in cracks to prevent weeds from growing in them

Clothing

Restores transparency of plastic shoes

Cleans dog poo from tennis shoes

Removes tomato stains from clothes

Cleans peanut butter from shoestrings

Sports and Recreation

Picture: 20th Century Fox

Frees stuck zipper on wetsuit

Removes athletic tape from ankles

Removes deep stains from basketballs

Keeps tap shoes working smoothly

Spray on to make smoother fingers for finger-spinning freestyle Frisbee players

Rub into hands before touching fishing lures or bait to disguise human scent

Removes barnacles from bottom of boats

Spray on Twister game for more fun

Lubricates bed wheels for more speed while bed racing

Household

Helps separate dual layer projection TV screen so that outer screen can be replaced without damaging the inner screen

Keeps wicker chairs from squeaking

Lubricates vinyl records to prevent skipping

Spray on tips of dead ballpoint pens to bring them back alive

Removes fingerprints from glossy covers of magazines and book covers

Cleans connections on old Nintendo cartridges

Spray on bathroom mirror to keep it from fogging

Displaces moisture from wet mobile phones

Spray on glass objects that are stuck together to separate without breaking

Unkinks gold chains

Lubricates wheels of homemade monorail systems

Keeps VCR tapes from sticking in VCRs

Frees stuck Lego blocks

Loosens hard to open jar lids

Cleaning

Eases removal of solidified spitballs

Removes crayon from walls (and clothes-dryers, carpets, chalkboards and pretty much everything else)

Removes lipstick from fabric

Removes tape marks from walls where posters hung

Removes ink from carpet

Removes stickers from glass and crystal

Cleans black streaks from hardwood floors

Polishes away scratches on countertops

Pets and farm animals

Removes snarls from horse hair and manes

Spray on cable and telephone lines to keep puppies from chewing them

Cleans gum from chicken feathers

Keeps kitty-doo from sticking to electric cat-box rakes

Deportment and Grooming

Removes stubborn stuck-on leg wax

Picture: Universal Pictures Spray sewing thread to prevent breakage

Removes play-dough and extension glue from hair

Spray on watch band to keep it from pulling out your arm hairs

Spray on disposable razor blades to make them function longer

Removes stubborn temporary tattoos

Miscellaneous

Cleans and protects automatic weapons

Keeps prison cell doors from squeaking

Lubricates bone joints of skeletons in laboratories

Use bottom of can to draw perfect circles. Use cap for smaller circles

Lubricates fingers stuck in hole

Keep snake and reptile skins pliable in taxidermy

Frees stuck escape slides located at bottom of entry doors on planes

Bonus use