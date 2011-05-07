66 per cent Of Pakistanis Say America Faked The Killing Of Bin Laden

Photo: AP

Two thirds of Pakistanis polled in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore said the person killed in the US raid was not Osama Bin Laden, according to a survey by YouGov and Polis.This survey questioned at urban populations; counting rural populations the number who don’t believe in the raid would be higher, according to The Economic Times.



Another 75 per cent of urban Pakistanis disapproved of the US raid.

Less than 25 per cent said Bin Laden had authorised the 9/11 attack.

74 per cent said America is at war with the Muslim world and did not respect Islam.

35 per cent said Bin Laden was not a mass murderer.

45 per cent said he had not declared war on Pakistan.

61 per cent have respect for the Taliban.

