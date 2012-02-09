66% Of Customers Switched Service Providers In 2011 Over Frustrating Experiences

Photo: Flickr / Niklas Hellerstedt

Consumers don’t settle for dissatisfying service, research shows.Last year, two-thirds of consumers switched providers in at least one industry because of poor customer service, according to the Accenture 2011 Global Consumer Research Study.



The report found the most prominent industries where consumers switched were retail, Internet service providers, wireless and mobile phone services, and banking. (See: 5.6 million customers have ditched their big banks.)

Many also reported feeling a bit of betrayal. The survey said the most frustrating issue consumers experienced was receiving service that did not match what the company promised up front.

The report also reveals the extent of social media on consumers’ shopping habits. Most people listened to family and friends than anything else when choosing where to do business and 32 per cent said comments made on social media sites by associates affected their decision.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent said positive comments or reviews on social media sites left by strangers influenced them.

