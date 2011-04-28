65 Small Business Mobile Applications You Must Check Out

Photo: Nika Vee via Flickr

The response to my article 101 Small Business Web Applications You Must Check Out was overwhelmingly positive! Thank you for all the awesome suggestions and comments.I decided to write this second article based on all the additional recommendations I received, with the emphasis on mobile applications focused on helping small businesses. Some of these mobile applications are completely free and some of them are freemium (free for basic version, then you pay for an upgraded version). Which mobile apps do you love? What other apps are the real deal that we might have missed? Send us your comments and suggestions!



Here is the list of categories we will cover in this article:

Sales Management

Human Resources

Communications

Networking

Web and Social Media

Mobile Payment

Productivity

Information Technology

Legal

Presentation

File Management

Finance

P.S. You will meet some of these awesome mobile companies at BizTech [Mobile] on May 12, 2011!

–

Sales Management

Roambi: This allows users to get the latest business intelligence on their phones. Users can import data from an Excel spreadsheet to Salesforce or SAP. Cost: FREE to $99/user/year

Salesforce: Salesforce allows users to view and edit sales information, log sales and service activities, and receive new leads and customer requests. Cost: FREE

Kinito: This allows users to create, read and update sales accounts, contacts, leads, and opportunities. Cost: FREE

–

Human Resources

OmniFocus: Allows users to track tasks by project, place, person or date. Cost: $19.99/user/year

Daylite Touch: Allows users to combines tasks, calendars, projects, opportunities, and contacts for the team. Cost: FREE

iTimesheet: Allows users to keep track of time spent on projects, clients, and billings. Users can also back up timesheet data to an FTP server, or export to Excel format. Cost: $5.99/user/year

HoursTracker – Time Sheet: This allows users to track time spent on projects and view earnings, including different rates for different tasks. Cost: $2.99/user/year

–

Communication

Skype: Skype allows user to make and receive free Skype-to-Skype calls and converse via instant messaging. Cost: FREE

Google Translate: This allows user to translate words and phrases in more than 50 languages. Cost: FREE

Fuze Meeting: Allows user participate in online meetings and see real-time screen sharing while talking on the phone. Cost: FREE

Voice Broadcast: Allows users to record audio content to send to multiple users immediately or at a future time. Great for keeping colleagues and team members up to date with quick voice messages. Cost: FREE

Yammer: Yammer allows user to share ideas, get answers and stay connected with colleagues through multiple communication feeds in your company. Cost: FREE

WhatsApp: This allows users to to exchange messages without having to pay for SMS. Cost: $0.99/user

HeyTell: Allows users to leave voicemail with friends and coworkers. Cost: FREE

Word Lens: Word Lens allows users to instantly translate Spanish to English using a camera phone. Cost: FREE to $9.99/user

PGI Mobile: Allows users to host and record audio conferences using mobile phone. Users can see who’s talking, lock calls, and adjust or mute audio. Cost: FREE

–

Networking

WorldCard Mobile: Allows users to scan business cards and export to iPhone or Outlook contacts. Cost: $5.99

Card Munch: Allows users to take a photo and submit your business card. Each business card will be transcribed, edited and reviewed by virtual workers to guarantee accuracy. Cost: FREE

Bump: Allows users to use their phone to bump another phone. If both people confirm that the match is indeed correct, contact information will be exchanged between phones. Cost: FREE

Hashable: Hashable allows users to track their business relationships; record meetings, calls and intros; and exchange business cards. Cost: FREE

Linkedin: Allows users to access their Linkedin professional network and contacts on their phones. Cost: FREE

–

Web and Social Media

Analytics Apps: Allows users to view and build reports based on Google Analytics data. Cost: $6.99/user

Twitter: Allows users to get instant updates from friends and industry experts and tweet from multiple accounts. Cost: FREE

Facebook: Facebook allows users to update status, browse News Feed and view friends’ Profiles from their phones. Cost: FREE

GoDaddy: Search and buy domains. Cost: FREE

Domainr: Search and buy domains. Cost: FREE

–

Mobile Payment

iSwipe: Allows users to process major credit cards payment on a mobile phone. Cost: FREE

Square: Allows users to collect credit card payments by plugging a reader into a phone or iPad. Cost: 2.75 per cent per transaction

Cimbal: Allows users to pay using a smartphone in the store, online and person-to-person anywhere Cimbal is accepted. Cost: Free between individuals

Venmo: Allows users to pay with iPhone, Android or Blackberry. Cost: FREE

Paypal: Allows users to pay and manage Paypal account using iPhone, Android or Blackberry. Cost: FREE

–

Productivity

Whiteboard Capture: Allows users to filter pictures of whiteboards to remove undesirable artifacts and get a near-perfect digital image. Cost: $1.99/user

Evernote: Allows users to save ideas and notes in text, voice and photos and access from any device. Cost: $FREE to $5/user/month

Mindjet: Allows users to capture and share ideas on the go, and transfer mind maps to and from Mac or PC. Cost: $7.99/user

iShare: Allows users to connect to Microsoft SharePoint Server, giving them access to their corporate documents, tasks and meetings from anywhere. Cost: FREE

Awesome Note: Allows users to organise notes and to-do lists in folders, create custom lists and schedules, attach photos, and sync with Google Docs or Evernote. Cost: $3.99

SmartTime Pro: Allows users to manage appointments, and fit additional tasks around them. Cost: $4.99

Things: Allows users to manage to-dos, notes, due dates and projects. User can also schedule tasks and manage priorities using custom tags. Cost: $9.99

Bento: Allows users to manage personal or business data by organising information using templates for contacts, projects, to-do items and customer information. Cost: $4.99

Convert ~ The Unit Calculator: Allows users to convert and calculate units. Cost: $2.99

–

Information Technology

Jump Desktop: Allows users to remotely access Mac or PC systems. Remote applications can be controlled with simple gestures to zoom, pan, click, scroll and type with ease. Cost: $19.99/user

FTP On The Go: Allows users to view, edit and download files from an FTP server. Cost: $6.99/user

Wyse PocketCloud Pro: Allows users to access their terminal, server or supported PC virtually. Users can view and manage Windows desktop remotely. Cost: $14.99/user

Network Utility Pro: Allows users to check performance and status of the corporate servers using network tools including ping and TCP/IP port scans. Cost: $0.99/user

1Password: Allows users to securely store important passwords and information. Cost: $9.99/user

Tap Forms Database: Allows users to create and edit built-in or custom database forms on the go. Cost: $6.99/user

–

Legal

Patent Finder: Allows users to search the entire U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for issued patents and patent applications, and email saved PDFs of search results. Cost: $4.99/user

Right Signature: Allows users to sign contracts, proposals and NDAs from the phone. Cost: FREE

–

Presentation

Keynote Remote: Allows users to control your Keynote (Apple) slide presentation on your Mac from your iPod touch or iPhone. Cost: $0.99/user

Keypoint: Allows users to build, play, share and export presentations on a mobile phone. Cost: $1.99/user

–

File Sharing and Management

PDF Reader Pro: Allows users to create and access high-quality PDFs and other files on a mobile phone. Cost: $0.99/user

Box.net: Allows users to access files from anywhere and securely share content. Cost: FREE

Mobile Phax: Allows users to use mobile camera to capture and clean up documents, convert them to multipage PDFs, and email them to others. Cost: $4.99/user

Dropbox: Allows users to sync files between computers and upload photos from a mobile phone. Cost: FREE

FileMagnet: Allows users to transfer files from a desktop computer to mobile. Cost: FREE

Quickoffice® Mobile Office Suite: Allows user to access and edit MS Word documents, Excel spreadsheets and other files for access to remote or local files. Cost: $9.99/user

Documents To Go: Allows user to create and edit business documents; modify, create, or view Microsoft Word docs, Excel spreadsheets, and PowerPoint presentations; and access PDF, iWork, RTF and Google documents and graphics files. Cost: $9.99/user

–

Financial Management

InerTrak: Allows users to manage time spent on projects, hourly rates, and billed/unbilled time and money. Good for contract workers or anyone who works on multiple projects on a hourly basis. Cost: $4.99/user

Minibooks: Allows users to manage client records, record time against projects, generate invoices and track payments. Cost: $14.99/user

Timewerks: Allows users to keep track of billable hours and materials spent on projects, create reports and send invoices. Cost: FREE to $9.99/user

Omni Invoice: Allows users to create sales quotes and customer invoices from anywhere and email them directly to customers. Cost: $4.99

iXpenseIt: Allows users to record and track business and personal expenses, and create expense reports and summaries that include photos of receipts. Cost: $4.99/user

Mobile Receipt: Allows users to take high-quality photos of receipts; automatically adjust for character recognition; and create and email formatted PDF, RTF, or text expense reports. Cost: FREE

Currency: Allows users to get the latest exchange rate information for over 90 currencies and 100 countries. Cost: $4.99/user

Currency Exchange – Currency Converter: Allows users to convert dozens of international currencies using the latest exchange rates. Cost: $0.99/user

From Small Business Trends65 Small Business Mobile Applications You Must Check Out

Read more posts on Small Business Trends »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.