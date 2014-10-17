HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Spectacular 9-Bedroom Estate Is Now Miami's Priciest Home At $65 Million

Miami’s new most expensive mansion is a gorgeous historical property selling for $US65 million.

Known as La Brisa, the home is in the heart of Coconut Grove, aka “the original Miami,” with a 13,800-square-foot residence, two-bedroom guest house, and 6.9 acres of land.

The nine-bedroom residence also has picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, over 3,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a pool, a spa, and a private port constructed by the current (anonymous) owner that can accommodate a 70-foot yacht.

Coconut Grove has long attracted famous inhabitants, and is the oldest continuously inhabited neighbourhood in Miami. The La Brisa mansion in particular has been owned in the past by Kirk Munroe, an author of children’s novels and books about Florida, and Henry Field, a grand-nephew of the founder of the Marshall Field’s department store chain.

William P.D. Pierce with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate‘s Miami Beach office has the listing.

