HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Spectacular 9-Bedroom Estate Is Now Miami's Priciest Home At $65 Million

Megan Willett
Miami most expensive home La Brisa for $US65 millionCourtesy of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate

Miami’s new most expensive mansion is a gorgeous historical property selling for $US65 million.

Known as La Brisa, the home is in the heart of Coconut Grove, aka “the original Miami,” with a 13,800-square-foot residence, two-bedroom guest house, and 6.9 acres of land.

The nine-bedroom residence also has picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, over 3,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a pool, a spa, and a private port constructed by the current (anonymous) owner that can accommodate a 70-foot yacht.

Coconut Grove has long attracted famous inhabitants, and is the oldest continuously inhabited neighbourhood in Miami. The La Brisa mansion in particular has been owned in the past by Kirk Munroe, an author of children’s novels and books about Florida, and Henry Field, a grand-nephew of the founder of the Marshall Field’s department store chain.

William P.D. Pierce with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate‘s Miami Beach office has the listing.

Welcome to La Brisa, Miami's new most expensive mansion at $65 million.

The home is in the heart of Coconut Grove, aka 'the original Miami.'

It sits on 6.9 acres of meticulously landscaped property.

The mansion itself is a gorgeous 1920s-era home with over 13,800 square feet of space.

Inside, it has been restored with new amenities and the original Dade County Pine beams.

Almost every room in the home leads out onto a balcony or to the pool.

The rooms are cozy with beamed ceilings and fireplaces.

The floors are all ipe, Brazilian teak, and original pine. The rooms also have floor-to-ceiling windows.

As you can see, the kitchen has been updated with new appliances and a pretty eat-in area.

The dining room can also host a large dinner party.

The home has a total of nine bedrooms.

It also has eight bathrooms and three half-baths.

The study is cozy with wood walls and a fireplace.

And there's also a sauna for when you're feeling stressed out.

The home has a series of balconies and walkways that lead outside. It also has a four-car garage with a two-bedroom coach house, as well as a two-bedroom guest cottage.

The pool is beautiful, and the outdoor terrace can fit over 250 people.

The property has plenty of idyllic views.

And guests can access the waterfront via an elevated walkway through the trees.

It leads to an octagonal viewing deck overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Here's one last shot of the gorgeous, $65 million La Brisa mansion.

