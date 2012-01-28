HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $65 Million, This Is The NEW Most Expensive Co-Op On The Market In New York City

Matthew Kassel
denise rich penthouse

Photo: Corcoran

Denise Rich, the celebrity songwriter who has written music for such notables as Celine Dion, Jessica Simpson, and Diana Ross, is putting her Fifth Avenue penthouse apartment up for sale, reports Jennifer Gould Keil for The New York Post.Rich is asking for $65 million, making this apartment the most expensive co-op to ever reach the New York selling block.

This luxurious co-op features an upper-level grand salon, a wrap-around terrace with a stunning view of Central Park, and a professional recording studio.

Stevie Wonder has played the baby grand piano in this lavish, upper-level grand salon.

The floors are striated marble in this room with 11' ceilings and mahogany doors.

There are three kitchens in the penthouse apartment.

The complete gym overlooks Central Park.

A professional recording studio is also on hand.

The 12,000 square foot apartment was designed by Emery Roth.

The upper-level master suite contains a gas fireplace and two en-suite bathrooms.

Get a breathtaking view of Central Park from the wrap-around terrace.

The apartment also boasts a full rooftop terrace for especially festive occasions.

The library is made of custom-milled Fiddleback mahogany.

Adjacent to the dining room is the chef's kitchen, perfect for hosting dinner parties.

There are six bedrooms on the lower level.

Prefer a house?

This Scottsdale estate has an indoor basketball court >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.