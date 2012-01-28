HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $65 Million, This Is The NEW Most Expensive Co-Op On The Market In New York City

Photo: Corcoran

Denise Rich, the celebrity songwriter who has written music for such notables as Celine Dion, Jessica Simpson, and Diana Ross, is putting her Fifth Avenue penthouse apartment up for sale, reports Jennifer Gould Keil for The New York Post.Rich is asking for $65 million, making this apartment the most expensive co-op to ever reach the New York selling block.



This luxurious co-op features an upper-level grand salon, a wrap-around terrace with a stunning view of Central Park, and a professional recording studio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.