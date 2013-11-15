65 Australians Are Among Nearly 350 People Arrested After A Raid On A Global Child Sex Abuse Ring

Snapshot released by police of the links.

Sixty-five Australians are among a group of nearly 350 people arrested after Canadian authorities smashed a global child sex abuse ring.

Details are emerging this morning about the raid, which was the result of a three-year investigation into a multi-million dollar child sex abuse video website.

Teachers, police officers, doctors and priests are among the accused.

Of the Australians, 33 are from Queensland, 12 South Australians are also believed to have been charged and Victoria has had five arrests.

Six Australian children were among the 386 children worldwide who have been removed from harm.

The ABC reports Australian suspects in the operation are aged between 25 and 72 years of age and have been charged with a range of offences including accessing, possessing, producing and distributing online child exploitation material.

Canadian authorities believe the current number of Australian arrests could go higher.

More to follow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.